Erma K. Sponga Yengich
February 25, 1925 ~
April 10, 2020
Erma K. Sponga Yengich was a devout Catholic, a fiesty, stubborn and strong Italian, and a master storyteller. Most importantly, she was the heart and soul of a large family she loved dearly and prized above everything. She died peacefully at home. She showed gratitude for her many blessings and love for those around her, up until her last breaths.
She was born the third daughter of Bartolo and Annetta Sponga, who immigrated from northern Italy. She was raised in Highland Boy, Utah, a Kennecott Copper company town, where she had fond memories playing with her older sisters Carmela and Gigita Louise. She loved spending time at the Highland Boy Community House, under the guidance of deaconess, Ada Duhigg. Erma's hometown was eventually swallowed up by the copper mine, but her memory of her life there remained sharp. She became a sought-out expert for the families who came from Bingham Canyon.
She met the love of her life, Nick Yengich, in Highland Boy. In 1942, Nick enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and gave Erma an engagement ring before he left for his training. They were married March 11, 1943 in San Francisco, where he was stationed. It remained their favorite city. When she returned alone to Utah, she was proud to work during the war as a flag woman at Utah Copper. After having a family, Erma worked in data processing at Eimac for 20 years. In 1956, Erma and Nick moved to White City, where they raised their children, Kay, Nick, Ron and Linda. Once Nick and Erma retired, they bought a motor home and traveled the country; those trips remained as some of Erma's happiest memories.
Erma kept her history, family, husband, and son alive with her many stories. She spent countless hours researching her history and compiling priceless photo albums. Erma's greatest joys were spending time with her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, crocheting, and her church. Erma was a beloved member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sandy for nearly 50 years. A deeply spiritual person, Erma always kept a rosary close by, offering prayers for everyone she knew and for those in need. She always expressed how thankful she was for her many blessings, including her family, her health and her long life.
Erma is survived by her children Kay (Jim) Jordan, Ron (Kay), Linda (Randy) May and daughter-in-law Karen; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren (with 1 on the way). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Nick Yengich; her two sisters, Carmela Cameron and Gigita Louise Perelle; her son, Nick; and her granddaughter, Michelle.
In honor of Erma, plant red geraniums, vote, give food to the hungry, and count your blessings.
For the full version of the obituary, please visit: goffmortuary.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 16, at Blessed Sacrament. It will be live-streamed through the parish. At a later date, the family will hold a mass in Erma's honor and a celebration to honor the life of this amazing woman.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020