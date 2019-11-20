|
Erma Lawson
1922 ~ 2019
Erma LaRee Jenkins Lawson, 97, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1922 to Sir Walter and Ellen Jenkins. Erma was born and raised in Midvale Utah, graduating from Jordan High School, where she was a baton twirler with the marching band. Erma married the love of her life, Wilburn Ardell Lawson on January 3, 1942; their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 24, 1965. Erma enjoyed her lunches with cousins, playing games with friends and most of all spending time with her family. Erma was a dedicated employee, working throughout her life at Hercules, JC Penney and Kmart. Erma is survived by her two children, Kurt (Lecia) Lawson and Kayleen (David) Rostrom; 9 grandchildren, Brandon (Magen), Justin (Jacqui), Misty (DJ), Amie, Heather (Sawyer), Charles (Julieann), Kali (Cash), Andrew (Bailee) and Alex; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Matthews; sisters in law Flora Lawson and Joyce Jenkins. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Wib; sisters, Florence and Frances and brothers, Leland and Devon; several brothers and sisters in law.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 South 700 East. A viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You may be gone from this earth, but you will forever remain in our hearts! www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019