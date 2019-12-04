|
|
Mother of David (Shirley), Dale (Linda), Lynn, LuAnn Snyder, Sylvia (Brent) Barney. Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 25, Great Great Grandmother of 1.
Viewing: 11am
Funeral: 12 noon
Friday, December 6, 2019, at Valley View 10th Ward, 1985 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Internment
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT
For full obituary please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/erma-nelson-8945290
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019