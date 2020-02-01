|
Erminie Odessa (Clawson) West, 87, passed away peacefully on January 29th, 2020. The oldest of nine children, she was born on July 7th, 1932 to Orin and Odessa Tolman Clawson in Salt Lake City, Utah. Erminie's early childhood was filled with the hardships faced by so many who lived during the Great Depression. She had to grow up fast and learned quickly how to be a mothering influence to her younger siblings. The trials she faced early on strengthened her relationship with her family and with the Lord. Her childhood taught her to not only grow where she was planted but to also nurture those around her.
On August 30th, 1949 Erminie married Melvin Elmer West for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They had a deep and abiding love for one another and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Melvin and Erminie created a wonderful life together building a beautiful home in Holladay, Utah and welcoming nine incredible children of their own.
Melvin and Erminie shared a love for scouting and both were awarded the Silver Beaver for 60 years of dedication and hard work. They served side by side as temple workers in the Salt Lake Temple for several years and served a two year mission in the Kentucky Louisville Mission.
Our memories of Mom are of warm hugs, hot homemade bread, and the rocking chair, where unconditional love was given. Memories also include a crowded kitchen, loud conversations, and nightly dinners around the table filled with honest discussion of happy events and childhood trials mediated by loving parents.
Mom's nest was never empty. She continued to serve, helping grandchildren and aging parents on their journeys through this life with love, compassion and hugs.
After Dad died, Mom was cared for by our sister Debbie and her husband Jon Wassmer. Erminie remained a faithful Latter-day Saint enduring to the end.
She is survived by her children Brook (Julia), Chris (Marie), Becci (Royce) Anthon, Pete (Wendy), Deborah (Jon) Wassmer, Dan (Malinda) and Debbie wife of her son Stephen who died in May of 2019. Erminie had two sons pass away as children, John Mark and Timothy.
Her final years were at the New Horizons Care Center. We would like to thank them for the kindness and care they gave to her.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Holladay 18th Ward, 2625 East Milo Way (4910 South) Holladay, Utah 84117; a viewing, prior to the service, is from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m.
Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family is available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
