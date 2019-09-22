Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East 100 South,
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary,
372 East 100 South
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1040 West 400 South
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1040 West 400 South
Ernest A. Miera


1943 - 2019
Ernest A. Miera Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Ernest A. Miera passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2019.
He was born July 10, 1943 to Louis and Bernadette Miera in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is survived by his children, Annette Miera, Ernest (Elaine) Miera,
Dewayne (Tiffany) Miera, Delia (Glen) Herron and Jared (Jolene) Winder.
Siblings, Benny Miera, Linda Miera, Betty Kely, Theresa Chavez, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Bernadette Miera, children Louis Miera and Monico Miera, and many family members.
A funeral mass will be celebrated, Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South, with a one hour viewing prior. A vigil service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
