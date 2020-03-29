|
|
Ernest David Swalberg
1942 ~ 2020
Ernest David Swalberg, 77, of Murray, Utah passed away, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his dear wife and his children. A great man of integrity, kindness, patience, humility, and service in the lives of all who knew him. A graveside service for immediate family will be held soon, and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dave was born on July 9, 1942 in Salt Lake City Utah to Ernest Uhlan ("Rudy") and Margaret Janet (Stahr) Swalberg. He married his sweetheart, Mary Ann (Prows), on September 15, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. His family and faith was his focus and joy.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in many capacities. He served faithfully as a missionary in the Northwestern States Mission. He continued that missionary service with his sweetheart, serving in the Florida, Tallahassee mission, and again in the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City mission. Dave and Mary Ann spent many hours side by side in family history research and creation. He loved and actively served in Scouting for the life-changing impact it had on his own life, his children, and others.
He graduated from Murray High School, and earned a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Utah. He retired from Intermountain Healthcare where he managed Laboratory and Blood Bank services at Cottonwood and LDS Hospitals.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sister, Julie (Craig) Dansie; and his five children: Kevin (Tonia) Swalberg, Aaron (Liz) Swalberg, Angela (Ben) Barnum, Heather (Jim) Boyce, and Russel Swalberg. He has 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, (Rudy and Margaret), and a dear aunt, Carol Swalberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020