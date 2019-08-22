Home

City View Memoriam
1001 11th Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
(801) 363-7065
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS chapel
4842 W. Vermillion Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LDS chapel
4842 W. Vermillion Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS chapel
4842 W. Vermillion Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Ernest Osborne


1946 - 2019
Ernest Osborne Obituary
Ernest Osborne
1946 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT - Ernie Osborne, 72, passed away peacefully at his home - with his eternal companion at his side - on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure and lung diseases caused by being sprayed with agent orange as he served his country in the Vietnam War. Although he will be sorely missed, our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend has been reunited in his heavenly home with many other loved ones who anxiously awaited and greeted him.
Ernie was born on September 11, 1946 to Barbara Pierce and Lawrence Osborne in SLC, Utah. Ernie attended Granger High School then went on to serve his country in the Army, where he was honorably discharged after his service. Married Diana Spelger, later divorced. Married Lois Crawford December 31, 1994 later sealed in the Jordan River Temple for time and all eternity. He had a strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ and loved to study Joseph Smith History. Ernie and his bride served a service mission in Rose Park, UT in 2006-2008. He also served as a temple worker in the Jordan River Temple.
Ernie was always very protective of others, especially his younger brother Lawrence. He would never back down from a fight if it was to protect him. He was generous to a fault at times, helping out family and others anytime there was a need.
As a youth Ernie loved to run and ran anywhere he could. In middle age he enjoyed woodworking. He made many decorative jewelry boxes, name signs and other items and won prizes for his work at state fairs.
Ernie loved Christmas time and he loved sharing his natural Santa look with Mrs. Claus. They spent many hours brining joy to others and with all the good girls and boys. He loved it when little kids would think they saw Santa in the store when it was not Christmas time.
Ernie is survived by his beautiful wife Lois Osborne. His children: Cindy, LeAnn (Paul), Tamara, JR (Brenda), Tami (Pete), Paul (Missy). Also 24 grandchildren and 14, soon to be 16, great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, one brother, and many nieces and nephews. Although he did not see all of his grandchildren often, he loved them all with all of his heart.
Preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers and one sister.
In his honor a viewing will be held Friday, August 23rd from 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 24 at 12:00pm with a viewing one hour prior. Viewing and funeral services will be at the LDS chapel located at 4842 W. Vermillion Drive, South Jordan, Utah 84009. Internment services will be held at Valley View Cemetery in West Valley City, UT.
Funeral Services provided by City View Memoriam.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
