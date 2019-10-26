|
|
1954 ~ 2019
Ernest "Scott" Peterson died at home on October 21, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 5, 1954 to Fred and Doris Peterson.
Scott worked for the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation at the Accord Center. He loved his job. A major achievement was his 9 years of sobriety.
Scott enjoyed every moment with his daughter, grandkids, and great grandkids immensely. He will be remembered as very thoughtful and kind hearted to everyone. A true people person. The Best Dad.
He is survived by his daughter Shanell P. Long; grandchildren: Matt, Kirsten, and Breanna; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Lori, Julie, and Lynette; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Leslie.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ, 8059 West 2700 South. A time for visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment will be in Redwood Memorial Estates.
Special thanks to the family caregivers and Serenicare Funeral. Please visit serenicare.com to share memories.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019