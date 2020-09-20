1/2
Ernesto Bolivar Cordova
1936 - 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, after a long battle of heart and lung disease. Ernesto was born on June 23, 1936 to Tranquilino Cordova and Sophia Abeyta, in Llano, New Mexico.
Ernesto enlisted in the Air Force at a young age. He served his country proudly and received numerous medals. Ernesto met his sweetheart, Matilda and they were married on May 9, 1959. From that marriage was born a daughter and a son.
Ernesto was employed at Sperry Univac for 36 years. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree.
Ernesto is survived by his wife of 61 years; daughter, Debra Marie Walden; granddaughter Amanda (Keith) Tovar; three great-grandchildren, Markie, Alli and Levi; brothers, Tranquilino Jr. and Roy Cordova, New Mexico; sister, Connie Duran, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernesto was preceded in death by his parents; son Mark E. Cordova; brothers Abelino, Benito, Joe and Phil Cordova; sisters Ida Cambron, Neva Marques and Francis Armijo.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday thru Saturday to make a reservation for the time you wish to attend. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. Mass of the Cristian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns. There will be a viewing held prior to the services beginning at 10:15 am. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
SEP
22
Viewing
10:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 19, 2020
Just like you, I lost many members to sickness and eventually death. It makes me sad when I think about it but the hope of seeing them again on this very earth gives me comfort. This comfort I also send to you at this time. Again so sorry for your loss.
2cor 1:2,3
P Y
September 19, 2020
