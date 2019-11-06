Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Winder 7th Ward,
4350 S. 1100 E
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Winder 7th Ward,
4350 S. 1100 E
Erwin Linford (Lin) Henderson


1939 - 2019
Erwin Linford (Lin) Henderson
1939 - 2019
Lin Henderson, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on November 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, and his children, Jolyn (Dennis) Dickerson, Michael (Charmon) Henderson, Lisa (Mark) Hewitson, and Steven Henderson. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 10:30 a.m., at the Winder 7th Ward, 4350 S. 1100 E., where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment: Richmond, Utah Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
