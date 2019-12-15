Home

Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Esperanza Otanez Torres Obituary
Hope Otanez Torres passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born December 28, 1930 to Ramon Otanez and Josefa Vasquez.
She married Moises Jose (Papa Joe) Torres on December 27, 1947 in Elko, Nevada. Joe passed away on January 5, 1985 in Fontana, California. She then married Antonio (Tony) Torres on January 23, 1993, who passed away October 5, 2011.
Hope is survived by her brother Raymond Otanez, her children, Luis Torres (Jean), Marc Torres (Rose), James Torres (Angela), Tina Banks (Ken), and Carolyn Woodward (Jon). She is preceded in death by her husbands, her son Richard (Dianne) Torres and great grandson C. J. Seeley. Hope will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Foothill 7th ward, 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave., with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 am. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City. for more on her life, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
