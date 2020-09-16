Estell Robison Bennett
12/15/1923 - 9/14/2020
Holden, UT-Estell Robison Bennett was called to her heavenly home on September 14, 2020 in Fillmore Utah. Estell was born on December 15th, 1923 in Flowell, UT to Fauntella Davies and Melvin Alonzo Robison. She was the second of seven children, and Soften spoke about her love of making mud pies and climbing trees when growing up. While Estell attended the LDS business college she lived with Lagrande Richards' family in Salt Lake City. Estell was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in several callings: Primary President, Relief Society President, and her favorite as the eternal Ward librarian. She was a faithful member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and never missed a meeting (that we know of). She married her sweetheart Jess Charles Bennett on January 31st, 1945 in the Salt Lake temple (he only had to ask her three times.) They worked together to run the Whiteway Service station and Motel in Holden, UT. They raised three children, and taught them how to work hard, serve others, and lead them in the Gospel. Her children were her pride and joy and she was always so proud of their accomplishments. She enjoyed working as the school lunch lady at Fillmore Elementary and Middle Schools where she made the best rolls. Estell and Jess served in the New York, New York mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also loved when they served together in the Manti Utah Temple and was very passionate about family history and making sure the work for her family was done. She was a wonderfully stubborn woman and would always tell anyone who wanted to help her "I can do it my own self." Estell loved her family and always enjoyed when they would stop in for a visit as they were passing through and she would always wave goodbye from the porch as they drove away. She prayed every night for them and will continue to look out for them. She was a great example of Christ-like Service and loved the sisters that she ministered to. Estell was a friend to everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was proceeded in death by her parents Fauntella Davies and Melvin Alonzo Robison, her husband Jess Charles Bennett, her brothers Jarold and Melvin "Junior" Robison, sister Phyllis Johnson, and her daughter in-law and grandson. She is survived by her brother Parley (Ilean) Robison of Provo, UT, her sisters True (Lee) Huber of Mesa, AZ, Faun (Carl) Guillette of Fillmore, UT, her sister-in-law Pearl of Flowell, UT and her three children Sue (Karl) Esplin Cedar city, UT, Melvin (Jerris) Bennett Holden, UT, Brent (Debbie) Bennett Holden, UT, 17 Grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. The viewing will be Friday September 18th between 6-8pm, Saturday September 19th between 10-11:30 am at the Holden Ward Building 110 E 100 N Holden, UT 84363. She will be interred in the Holden Cemetery on Saturday September 19th. Compassionate service will be provided by the Holden ward Relief Society. The Family would like to thank the Millard county Sheriff's department, the Millard County EMT's, and the staff at the Fillmore hospital for the care that they provided Estell, and Rasmussen mortuary for funeral services. We will have a zoom meeting available for those that cannot attend. https://byu.zoom.us/j/92154358565
Meeting ID: 921 5435 8565 Passcode: 703506