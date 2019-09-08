|
|
Esther
Kawaiola Wolfe
May 18, 1933 ~
August 13, 2019
Our Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunty, Grandma & Friend, peacefully passed away in her home at Draper, Utah on August 13, 2019.
Esther was the most unconditionally loving and caring human being you could ever know. She loved everyone and always had kind loving words for all. She touched many hearts of those who were lucky enough to cross her path. She was a beautiful Hula dancer from a young age and continued on her career as a beautiful singer of Hawaiian music. She could really "Twang" that Ukulele! She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. We love you forever!
Esther Kawaiola is survived by her 6 children and numerous grand and great grandchildren. Her celebration of life will be held in Hawaii.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019