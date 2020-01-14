Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rigby Pioneer Cemetery
Rigby, ID
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Ward
8739 W. 3000 S.
Magna, UT
Esther Kynaston


1926 - 2020
Esther Kynaston Obituary
Esther Isabell Goff Nelson Kynaston
8/27/1926 ~ 1/12/2020
Esther Kynaston, age 93, passed from this earth on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Esther was born August 27, 1926 in Bybee, Idaho.
Married Donald Ralph Nelson (deceased) and had 4 children - Kenneth Ralph Nelson (Truda), Kim Wilburn Nelson (LeeAnn), Donna Joyce Nelson Verna, Jon David Nelson (Marianne) .
Married Jay Kynaston who also preceded her in death.
Lived as a resident of Magna, Utah since 1961.
A viewing will be held Jan. 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S., Magna, UT. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, Rigby, ID. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Pleasant Green Ward, 8739 W. 3000 S., Magna, UT. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
