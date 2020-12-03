1/1
Esther P. Jones
Esther P. Jones
1950 ~ 2020
Esther Patricia Jones passed away on Wednesday November 24th, 2020. Esther was born on April 23rd, 1950 in Salt Lake City UT. She married Clyde Tillman Jones on July 31, 1970. They shared 50 blessed years of marriage together.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Esther Williams, brother; John Williams and sister; Carolyn Bass. She is survived by her brothers; Percy, Eddie, Robert, Richard and Paul. Her husband; Clyde Sr., daughter; Esther Elisabeth, son; Clyde Jr and grandchildren; Selia and Joshua. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends.
Graveside services for Esther will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
