Ethan Cone-Uemura

8/29/1999 ~ 2/26/2014

Happy 21st birthday, Ethan! It's on a Saturday which, in a non-COVID world, means you could have celebrated all night long. While time likely has little meaning for you, we have all missed your physical presence every second since you left this world. You live on as my favorite guy in existence and my best teacher ever. I miss you, my sweet Ethan, and love you without limit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store