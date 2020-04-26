|
|
Ethel Helen Greaux
April 12, 1936 ~ April 13, 2020
A private, final visitation for Ethel Helen Greaux, age 84, of Draper, Utah was conducted at 8 o'clock in the morning on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City, Utah. ?
Ethel passed away in her home on Monday, April 13, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and loving family. She was born on April 12, 1936 in Bonhamtown, New Jersey to John and Helen (Derda) Nemeth. She graduated from Perth Amboy High School in Perth Amboy, New Jersey in 1954. Following graduation, Ethel met her husband, Andrew, at Synchro Machine Company. They wed on November 9, 1957. She and her husband lived and raised their two children in Edison, New Jersey. They semi-retired to Barnegat, New Jersey in 1991. After her husband's death in 1996, Ethel lived with her daughter, Tracy, son-in-law, Rick and two granddaughters, Erica and Sarah in Toms River, New Jersey. They moved frequently, living in Colorado and Utah most recently for her son-in-law's work. Prior to developing health issues, Ethel loved to travel, walk, shop, go out to dinner, watch movies and spend time with her family and two pampered dogs. She will not only be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but also as a selfless individual who always put others' needs above her own. While taken too soon, no measure of time with Ethel would have ever been enough for her family who felt honored, privileged and grateful to be part of her everyday life. ?
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen (Derda) Nemeth; husband, best friend and soulmate, Andrew Edward Greaux; and brother-in-law Charles Vopat. ?
She is survived by her daughter Tracy Jeanne (Greaux) Nash and son-in-law Richard Paul Nash of Draper, Utah; son Andrew John Greaux of Brick, New Jersey; daughter-in-law Patricia (Tyrrell) Greaux of Townsend, Delaware; granddaughters, Erica Krysten Nash and Sarah Elizabeth Nash of Draper, Utah; granddaughter Alissa Paige Greaux of Lakewood, New Jersey; grandson Andrew David Greaux of South Boundbrook, New Jersey; sister Jean (Nemeth) Vopat of Edison, New Jersey and niece Kellie Vopat of Edison, New Jersey. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.?
Private viewings for immediate family were held by Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City, Utah from April 14 through April 17, 2020. Ethel's family is forever indebted to Jason and Shayneh Starks for their loving, compassionate and thoughtful care following her passing. Please share your memories with Ethel's family at www.starksfuneral.com. Her family's comfort is in knowing that she is with her Savior and back in her husband's loving arms. Heaven has gained another angel, who will forever live in the hearts and minds of those who loved and appreciated Ethel's loving heart and beautiful spirit.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020