Ethel Lee White
1953 ~ 2020
Ethel Lee White passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Our beloved Wife, Mother and Nana began her life sixty-seven years prior on February 15th, 1953 in Belfield, North Dakota. She was the fourth and final child of Frances Eve Woroniecki Cymbaluk and Michael M. Cymbaluk, who were both the children of first generation Ukrainian/Polish immigrants. Lee knew both the joys and challenges of growing up in a cattle ranching community of the Northern Great Plains; strength, grit, and joy were central to her character. She had fortitude, however, it was not the heavy or burdensome kind. It was energetic, cheerful and calm. It was engaged, joyful and loving.
As a young woman she left the ranchlands of her youth to carve her own path within the Mountain West. Completing college with a major in communications, she discovered and developed a passion and skill for the real estate business. When she graduated from the University of Utah, she became one of the first members of her family to earn a four year college degree.
On a quiet afternoon while she was working at the University of Utah art gallery, a young man came inside to install some of his work for a student show. They talked, and hit it off. He found the courage to ask her out. This man was named Robert Allison White Jr. He would become the love of her life and they married soon after. Together they built the life of their dreams, at the center of which was their three children and their respective circles of family and friends.
Lee's passion was for people. All her hard work, and perhaps every single act of her life, was an act of service, dedication and love. She expressed her love to her children through her presence as a dedicated and unwavering mother, and also by providing for her children's education and well-being.
Lee was a strong and steady rock to the members of her family. She was Advocate, Champion, Guardian-for her children, but also for her clients and so many others around her. She was tenacious and inexhaustible in her love.
Lee was beautiful. She had style. A little bit of lipstick, the right hat--that is all she ever needed. She had the easy elegance of someone who puts people first, above all else. We will miss her sassy sense of humor, her infectious dance moves, her knowing smile, and the calm as she walked with her chin held high to greet the day. Her life was tragically cut short by leukemia during a time of global pandemic. She still had so much vitality, pizazz, spunk, and bright love to spread. The world has lost a great Light. Those close to Lee are still reeling from her loss, while also feeling inspired to celebrate her life by emulating her character: her ability to strive to be her best self regardless of life's headwinds and distractions.
She is survived by her husband Bob, her children Kristin (Jason), Bo (Molly) and Ben, her grandchildren William, Allison, Rowan, Aksel and Maia and her siblings - Roger (Paula) Cymbaluk, Margie (Donald) Jablonsky, and Larry (Marilyn) Cymbaluk. We take comfort in feeling her presence in the faces, inspired ideas and kind acts of her children and grandchildren, but she will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be held within the greater Salt Lake City area when the Covid risk subsides and conditions allow for safe travel and gathering. Services are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view updated service information at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers gifts/donations may be made in her name to Huntsman Cancer Institute.