Ethyl Jeanne (Buys) VanVelkinburgh
1927~2020
Fruit Heights, UT-On March 5, 2020, Ethyl Jeanne (Buys) Van Velkinburgh, passed away at the age of 92. She was a loving wife and mother and went home to be with her loved ones in heaven,
Jeanne was born on July 19, 1927 in Garfield, UT to Ethel Sowby and James Buys. She was raised in Chicago, Illinois and graduated with a business degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1947. She met her husband, Robert "Bob" Earl Van Velkinburgh, while at college in 1946 and was married on June 5, 1947 for 70 years. They raised one son, Bill and two daughters, Jeannine and Jan.
Jeanne worked 30 years at Clover Club Foods from 1961 to 1991. She started as a secretary in Phoenix and was transferred to the Headquarters in Utah in 1970. She ended up being the Director of Personnel and was also a member on the Board of Directors for the company.
Jeanne loved cooking, baking, dancing, gardening, crafting, reading, puzzles and many other things. Every fall we would have a peach pie party with fresh peaches when some in the family would come together and make 25 pies from scratch to freeze for the winter. She and Bob designed and did their own landscaping and turned their backyard into a beautiful oriental garden. There were 4 terraces loaded with all kinds of beautiful flowers. She had a dislike for weeds so you rarely saw a weed. There was a stream running through the property and 3 ponds. It was beautiful. She also loved traveling. They went on many adventures from the East Coast to look at the leaves, Hawaiian Islands, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Mexico, French Rivera, Monte Carlo, Monaco, the Italian Alps and more.
Jeanne loved life and her family. She is preceded in death by her father James, her mother Ethel, her brother Jim, her husband Bob and her grandson Brian. She is survived by her three children, Bill, Jeannine, and Jan, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
To view full obituary, go to [email protected]
A viewing will be held on March 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Russon Mortuary in Farmington. Flowers may be sent to Russon Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020