EuDonne Hicks Warnick
1935 ~ 2020
EuDonne Hicks Warnick, 84, died February 28, 2020, from causes incident to dementia. She was born August 30, 1935, in Provo, UT, to Val Dunn Hicks and Inez Holdaway Hicks. EuDonne married the love of her life, Ray Richard Warnick, on May 15, 1959. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions over the years. She was employed by General Electric Co. in the 1950's and Bennett's Glass and Paint in the 1960's & 1970's. She enjoyed time at Bear Lake with children Doug, Sue, Bret, and her first granddaughter Hailey. Twenty-five years later she got to enjoy time with her second granddaughter Ellie and her grandson Collin arrived four years later. EuDonne enjoyed hobbies that kept her hands busy and particularly enjoyed making blankets that have been loved and used by many family and friends for years. EuDonne is survived by her son Douglas Ray; daughter Susan Kay (John) Wadlow; son Bret Randy (Shannon); three grandchildren, Hailey (John) Gibbons, Ellie, and Collin; sister Kathy (Greg) Cherry. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray; her parents; sister JoAnn; brothers Val and Gary. On Saturday, March 7, 2020, friends and family are invited to gather from 1 PM to 2 PM, followed by a short graveside service at 2 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Special thanks to Sunridge Assisted Living for their care in EuDonne's final few years and to the Jordan Valley Medical Center and Copper Ridge Health Care nurses, doctors and staff for their care and assistance in EuDonne's final weeks.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020