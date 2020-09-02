1/1
Eugene Arthur Babb
1934 - 2020
Eugene Arthur Babb, 86, passed away August 30, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born April 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gladys Godwin and Reginald Arthur Babb. He married Beverly Cooke January 16, 1954 in Ely, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
He is survived by his daughters: Vicki (Clark) Andersen, Salt Lake City, Utah; Sherri (Chris) Underwood, St. Andrews, Scotland; Jeannie Smith, Salt Lake City, Utah, Charlette (Gordon) Garff, St. George, Utah; Brothers: Richard (Pat), St. George, Utah, Garry (Carmen), San Diego, CA; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, daughter Layna, brothers Raymond and Stanly, and great grandson Henry.
There will be a graveside service Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
Full obituary can be found at mcmillanmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Tonaquint Cemetery
