Eugene Benjamin Manzanares
02/16/1928 - 07/01/2020
South Jordan-Eugene Benjamin Manzanares, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 from natural causes. Born February 16, 1928 in Blanco, New Mexico to Mercedes Martinez Manzanares and Eudoro Manzanares. Married Jovita Gomez Manzanares January 5, 1951 in Salt Lake City. Gene was a faithful member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church and lived his life centered around his firm beliefs.
Gene is proceeded in death by his wife, Jovita, his son, Michael and his brother, Senacio Manzanares. He is survived by his son, Jim Manzanares (Valerie); grandchildren, Aaron Manzanares, Nikki Spight (Daniel), Jamie Williams (Willie) and Mercedes Manzanares; great-grandchildren, Brianna Green Manzanares, Jayda and Makhi Spight, Dylan, Ryder, Kylee, Preslee, Remi and Milo Williams and sister, Martha Parker.
"Old Grandpa", as he was affectionately known, enjoyed many things in life, but none more than the special relationships he formed with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be greatly missed, but we're at peace knowing that he is rejoicing in heaven.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:00am, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 4914 S 2200 W Taylorsville, UT. A Viewing will be held at the same location Monday from 5:30pm - 7:00pm with a Rosary to follow. Committal service, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Ave and T Street. * Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required for all services.
The family extends their love and gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Carrington Court Memory Care, especially Debby Burke and hospice nurse Mindy Hutchison.
