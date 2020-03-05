Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Valley View Memorial Park

Eugene "Craig" Booth


1949 - 2020
Eugene "Craig" Booth Obituary
In Loving Memory
Eugene "Craig" Booth, Son, Brother, Husband, Father and Grandfather was born March 9, 1949 and Passed Away February 24, 2020. He was a Military veteran where he served in the Army and the Navy. Craig worked as a surveyor for 43 years and he retired in 2015. He married the love of his life Ethel Jane Larsen Booth in 1971 and together the raised 3 children Todd (LeeCherie) Booth, Trevor (Ashley) Booth and JaCrai (Joncie) Wallace and has 8 Grandchildren. Craig enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, fishing, watching sports and John Wayne movies. He is preceded in death by His Mother Roxie, Brothers Rick and Clyde, and Granddaughter Jocelyn.
A viewing will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Valley View Mortuary, 4335 W 4100 S with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 Additional Obituary may be viewed at www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
