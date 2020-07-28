1933 ~ 2020
PRICE-Eugene Crocco, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born September 28, 1933 in Kenilworth, Utah to John and Nannetta (Annie) Crocco.
Eugene was a native of Carbon County. He graduated from high school in 1951 and the College of Eastern Utah in 1953. He was then drafted to the US Army during the Korean War where he spent 19 months. When Gene returned home, he attended Utah State University where he received a bachelor's degree in social science with a major in political science and a minor in history. He furthered his education and received an administrative degree and an EdD (doctor of education).
Eugene began his teaching career at East Carbon High school and later moved to Carbon High School. In 1972 he was appointed the principal of Carbon High, spanning 14 years. He continued his educational career for Carbon County School District when he became a secondary supervisor and assistant superintendent until he retired in 1995.
During Eugene's career in education he achieved many accomplishments: Teacher of the year at East Carbon High School, selected as the best adult education director for the state of Utah, received honors for vocational education, and advanced placement, received a Valley Forge Award for student government and numerous outstanding awards in education on a state and national level, developed differential staffing in the state of Utah, generated millions of dollars for Carbon County School District researching and writing grants. He dedicated 37 years of his life to education. In Gene's spare time he taught political science at the College of Eastern Utah.
Eugene was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, football, baseball, and basketball. He loved the Cubs and Rockies and never missed a Jazz game.
He was proud of his Italian heritage and that came through with his gardening, cooking, eating, storytelling and jokes. This has been passed on through two generations. And most importantly he loved being with his family.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Gaylene Crocco, Price; two daughters, Christy (Scott) Richards, Salt Lake City, Carrie Crocco, Price; grandchildren, Angelina, Casey, and Cade; sister, Janet Barbiero, Tooele; in-laws , Georgene Peterson, Jimmy and Paula Peterson, Joan Crocco, and Priena Crocco; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Annie; son Gene, brothers, William, Johnny and Frank.
Committal service, Cliffview Cemetery, Price.