Eugene Holman Mikkelson
1930 ~ 2019
Eugene Holman Mikkelson, age 88, of Salt Lake City, UT, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Gene is survived by his wife Marian of 63 years. He is also survived by son, Marc (Karen) Mikkelson, daughters, Lesa (Brad) Wells and Lora (Farrel) VanWagenen; sister, Carma (Dean) Jensen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Friends can visit with the family on Monday, June 17. Viewing 9:30 - 10:45 am. Funeral Service at 11 am at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, Draper, UT. Burial 3 pm, Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, UT.
See the full obituary at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019