Eugene J Izatt
1944 ~ 2019
Eugene J Izatt, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by family after battling poor health and illness this past year. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Glenmoor 6th Ward Meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4200 West Skye Drive, South Jordan, Utah. A public viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. There will also be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral services at the meetinghouse. He will be laid to rest in the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019