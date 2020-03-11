|
|
Eugene Joseph Arnold
1943 ~ 2020
Eugene "The Boss" Joseph Arnold, 77, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 8th of 2020.
Eugene was born in Salt Like City to Margaret and William Arnold on February 8th, 1943. Eugene was a man of many trades. He proudly served his country for six years in the United States Air Force. Eugene enjoyed playing the guitar, golfing, eating chocolate, and storytelling but most of all, he loved the great outdoors, with fishing bringing him the greatest joy. He was an all-around family man, because no matter who you were, he welcomed you into his life with open arms.
He is preceded in death by his parents Margaret, William, his brothers, Timothy, Ronald, Tito and Pete. He is survived by his partner in life, Judy Arnold, his sister Mary (Kenny) and brother Mike, his seven children, Eugene Jr., Delondra; David, Robert (Kristin), Mary, Jessica (Scott) and Malisa (Jack), his seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Eugene will forever be known for his mischievous sense of humor and his ability to tell one hell of a joke. To the world's most interesting man....you will be missed and loved by us all.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1090 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah at 4:00pm, followed by a luncheon at the church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020