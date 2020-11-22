Eugene Moore Darcey
1934 ~ 2020
The end and the beginning of a love story happened on November 19, 2020, when Eugene Moore Darcey joined his beautiful bride Jocyle Woolstenhulme, of 62 years, in Heaven. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family in Wanship, Utah from an unexpected illness.
Gene was born November 11, 1934, in Wanship, Utah. Born to Thomas William and Florence Smith Darcey and Jack Smith. He graduated from North Summit High School, after high school he joined the Army. He was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne in the Korean War. He met the love of his life at the Spring Chicken Inn in Wanship. He married Jocyle Woolstenhulme on January 18, 1958 in Oakley, Utah. They were later sealed in the West Jordan Temple.
He was active in LDS church, where he held many positions and served 6 years in the Ogden Temple. He worked for Geary Construction. Later on, he worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Gene served Summit and Morgan counties as their Highland Dairy delivery driver.
In March of 1979, he started the operation of G&F Waste Disposal serving all of Summit County for almost 20 years. He was a jack of all trades, loved wood working, and remodeling homes. He enjoyed collecting antique cars, clocks, and hats. He worked hard daily while caring for his bedridden son. Him and Jocyle were avid travelers and together enjoyed their summer evenings on the patio. The joy of his life was his family, especially spoiling his grandkids. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his siblings (Thomas, Gene, LeRoy, and Ann), son Roy, and niece Loretta. He is survived by his two daughters Jolene (Wayne) Christenson and Jackie (Ron) Ball, his grandchildren Andrew (Jessica), Colton (Calisha), Derrick, Rory (Russell), Nathan, Kaylee, Brittany, Brandon (Meg), four great-grandchildren Calvin, Molly, Aubrey, and Jackson, his sisters-in-law (Eileen and Beverly), his niece LuJean, and his many wild cats.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Wanship LDS Church, with a viewing two hours prior to services. Interment will be at the Wanship Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Canyon Home Care and Hospice, Elsie Ercanbrack, and Jeanette Vernon for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Please for the courtesy and respect of others wear a face mask and social distance when able. www.goffmortuary.com