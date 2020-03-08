|
|
1937 ~ 2020
Eva Daniels passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2020. Eva was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho January 11, 1937 to Del Barber and Grace Leslie Barber. Eva's mother died when she was 5 years old so Eva was raised by her widowed father, her older brother Gene Barber and all her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Eva was a proud member of Bonners Ferry High School Class of 1955. She attended the University of Idaho where she met Stan Daniels. They married in 1957 and quickly moved to Houston, Texas where Stan had a job waiting for him. They settled down in Houston and had two daughters Kathryn and Elizabeth. Upon realizing they missed living in the mountains, Stan secured a job at Hercules, Inc. in Magna and they moved to Utah in 1962. Their third daughter, Joan, was born soon after that.
In 1971 Eva attended Utah Technical College for the nursing program. When she received her LPN license she went to work at the old Valley West Hospital in the Emergency Room at night. Eva graduated with her Bachelor's degree in nursing from Westminster College in 1978 and continued working at Pioneer Valley Hospital until 1995 as the Pre-Admissions Coordinator.
Eva was active in the community, serving not only on the Magna Community Council but the SL Valley Health She was active in Girl Scouts of Utah, serving as troop leader, cookie chairman and the Cloud Rim Steering Committee. Additionally, she won many ribbons at the state and county fairs for her produce and canned goods.
Eva and Stan enjoyed a long retirement together going on plenty of trips, both internationally and domestically. Eva loved gardening at her dearly loved "Tater Ridge Farm" in Magna. She was a Master Gardener and received the Master Gardener of the Year in 2002.
Since the passing of Stan, Eva has let her "inner artist" flourish and joined a painting class at the Harman Senior Center. She painted all her favorite subjects of flowers, birds and trees. We all have been graced with many of her paintings. Eva always opened her heart and generously shared her loving spirit with everyone she met.
Eva is survived by daughters Kathryn Star Heart Huggins (LD), Elizabeth Johnson (John) and Joan DeSpain (Rich). Grandchildren: Tiffany Noorlander (Dave), Tabitha Shurtleff (Tad), Ben Heart (Emily), Maggie DeSpain, Amy DeSpain and Great-Grandchildren Cole, Morgan, Cortney, Clay, Lily, Cadence, Jessica. Also survived by cousins and many friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church at 4615 South 3200 West, West Valley City. March 13, 2020 at 10:00am with a gathering to follow. Share your memories of Eva at: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020