Evan Norman Naef
1932 - 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully in his home on July 12th. Evan was born in Eureka, Utah to Leroy Naef and Bessie Painter. He was proud to have attended Ogden High School, but even more proud to have served a short time in the Air Force. In 1957, he married the love of his life and took on the role of being a father to her young daughter. They welcomed the arrival of their son in 1962, and later solemnized their marriage and were sealed to him in the LDS Temple. Evan retired from Ft. Douglas in 1987 to spend his days with his granddaughter. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his loved ones by his pool. Golf was life and he was a member at Patio Springs and Wolf Creek for many years. His most favorite accomplishments were bowling a 300, taking 1st place in couples golf tournaments with his beautiful wife, and his first hole in one at the age of 86. Evan was predeceased in death by his parents, brother, loving wife Carol Brower Naef, and his only son Brett Naef. He leaves behind his daughter Robynn Parrish, granddaughter Jessica Parrish, his sweet dog Mimi, and several close friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday July 17, 2020 at the South Morgan Cemetery, 351 South State. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
