Evan Hansen
Monroe, Utah
Evan Wilford Hansen, 96, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Richfield. He was born April 11, 1923 in Monroe, a son of John Albert and Caroline Henrietta Miller Hansen. He graduated from South Sevier High School. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as flight engineer on a B-32 bomber. Married Patrica Anne Cole in 1954 in the Manti Temple. She preceded him in death in 1996. He married Glenna Julander Forbush in 1999.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Monroe 1st Ward Chapel, where friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery with military honors by the Sevier Valley American Legion Post #37 and the Hill Air Force Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019