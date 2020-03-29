|
1952 ~ 2020
Evans Carl Ranck, age 68, passed away on March 25, 2020 in Murray, UT. Carl was born in Salt Lake City on March 25, 1952 to Alta Workman and Evans Howick Ranck.
He graduated from Skyline High School. With his family owning The Breeze Inn he spent many mealtimes there with family and friends. He worked for The State of Utah for many years where he dreaded the other drivers on the roads during snow plow season. He also worked for Kmart and Walmart before his health forced him to retire. He was a fan of wrestling (because it was real...you know), Utah Jazz and College Football. He was loved by many for his kindness and sense of humor which he showed until the end. We are happy he is at peace and walking with both legs.
He is survived by his Sister-Verlie Robbins, Brothers- Bill (Linda) Nelson, Jack Nelson, Nieces and Nephews, Friends he made feel as family.
He was preceded in death by his Parents-Evans and Alta Ranck, Brother- Ron Nelson, Special Friend- Kathy Spencer.
A service will be held at a later time. If you would like to join us then for his Celebration of Life please email the family your contact information at [email protected] Thank you to his many friends at Paramount Health and Rehab, Wasatch Dialysis and the compassionate care by the 8th floor staff at IMC Murray.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020