Evelyn Clegg McNeill
1940 - 2020
West Jordan-Daughter of Ervan and Ethel lvie Clegg passed away at her daughter's home November 11th 2020.
Our sweet wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother was the joy of our lives. She was the youngest of 8. She raised 2 children, Joey Glen McNeill Shari Evelyn (Ross) Lovendahl, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren were the love of her life. She drove school bus for 18 years and loved her job. She will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by her husband Glen, parents, brothers and sisters. Survived by her children Joey,Shari (Ross) Lovendahl grandchildren Kaycee (Jadon) Thayer, Kaylee (Shane) Dykes and great grandchildren Brixlee, Bennett and Nora, sisters Fern Crocker, Nelda June Lisonbee and Veva Clegg.
Mom we love you you'll be greatly missed. Our special thanks to Everest for all the support they gave us.
Services will be Friday, November 20th 2020 held at Tabiona Cemetery 5050 N Tabby LN Tabiona, UT 84072. Viewing 11:30 A.M Funeral following.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
