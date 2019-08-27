Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Evelyn Irene Nelson Kilgore


1929 - 2019
Evelyn Irene Nelson Kilgore Obituary
Evelyn Irene Nelson Kilgore
1929-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Evelyn Irene Nelson Kilgore
Irene was born March 29, 1929 to Elmer and Evelyn Nelson in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was married to Earl Kilgore from 1950 to 1977. Irene is survived by her three children; Dru Ann (Mark) Barker, Mindy (Tim) Nall, Tod (Lisa) Kilgore, grandchildren Camille (Jason) Landry, Brett, Haley, Amber, Lance, Elizabeth (Ernest) Lawrence, Brandon (Jocelyn) Gay, great grandchildren Benjamin, Isabella, British, Brooklynn, Braelynn and Brandon Jr. There will be a celebration of her life Thursday August 29th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
