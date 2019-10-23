|
Evelyn Killpack Howarth
June 15,1926 ~ Oct 19, 2019
Evelyn Killpack Howarth was born June 15, 1926, in Delta, Utah, the fourth of six children of William and Clara Sophia Wintch Killpack. She passed away October 19, 2019, in Delta.
Evelyn grew up in a home where hard work and education were encouraged. She and her brothers and sisters worked in the family service station, pharmacy, motel, and farming businesses, and they all obtained college degrees. As a high school student, she did the daily accounting and banking for her father's service station. She learned to fly an airplane, and soloed while in high school. She graduated from Delta High School and LDS seminary in 1944, at the height of World War II. She then attended BYU for one year before transferring to the University of Utah, where she received her degree in 1948. She was "Queen of the Engineers" for homecoming.
She married Jack Sperry Howarth on September 4, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. After graduation, she taught school at Granite High School while Jack finished pharmacy school. They lived for short times in Idaho and Logan, Utah, before settling in California in 1953. In 1955, they were flooded out of their Yuba City home on Christmas Eve in a devastating flood that killed some 40 people.
Evelyn was very service minded. She served as PTA president, as a precinct poll worker, in numerous church callings in Relief Society, Primary (30 years), and Young Women, and as a genealogical librarian (15 years). She returned to school in her 40's to obtain a California Teaching Credential, and she taught high school in Susanville, California, for more than 10 years. She was a talented seamstress, and she made many articles of clothing for her children, especially when they were young.
Evelyn and Jack were blessed with four children: Alan, Alison, Lori, and Carolyn; ten grandchildren (Katie, Jodie, Sara, Connie, Carolyn, Jim, Mat, Isaac, Robert and Michael). Jack passed away in 1995, and she outlived all her siblings and their spouses.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Alan (Valerie) Howarth of Draper, Utah, and daughters, Alison (Kelley) Shelley of Monticello, Utah; Lori Howarth of Corona del Mar, California; and Carolyn Howarth of Grass Valley, California.
Graveside services will be at Delta Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019