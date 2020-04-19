|
Evelyn Tueller Bridge
1928 ~ 2020
A beautiful soul left our family early Tuesday morning. There was never a kinder, more loving, giving person in the world. Her door was always open to family, friends and strangers.
Born on October 16, 1928 to Jacob Albert Tueller and Josephine Fuller Tueller in Medesdo, Ca. She entered a family of 8 step siblings and five siblings. She has one remaining sister, Mildred. She married her best friend and the love of her life Raymond Bridge, December 7, 1946. They were married 47 years before he passed away at age 65. They had four children, Pam (Dominic "Buck") Pero, Spring Glen, UT, Ray (Lisa) Bridge, Price, UT, Joni (Mike) Denison, Sandy, UT, and John Bridge. A proud grandmother welcomed her four children, fourteen grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two new great-great-grandsons - five generations. Preceded in death by husband Ray; son John; grandson Jed; and his infant son.
Mom was a wonderful cook and there was always a place for you at her table to join in. The most wonderful memories she had and held dearest to her heart, were those of hunting, fishing and golfing with her family.
Mom and Dad owned and operated Bridge's Nursey where people came from miles around to buy plants and Christmas trees for over 30 years.
Family viewing at McDougal Funeral Home on Monday afternoon followed by interment in the Bountiful Cemetery.
www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020