Evoline Rosander Gardner
1940 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Evoline Rosander Gardner, age 79, passed away on January 23rd, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on June 1st, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Morris Rosander and Erma Wood. She married Robert Lee Gardner on June 30th, 1969. Funeral service will be held on Friday, 1/31/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held Thursday 1/30/2020 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and again Friday 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 S. 1700 W., Bluffdale, UT 84065. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020