1982 ~ 2020
Son of Daniel Raymond Howard and Susan Leslie Muirhead, sibling to Jonathan Daniel Howard and Talitha Loevia Howard. Added to the family in 1997 was Susan's husband Kelly Wayne Baxter, father of Rochelle, Mandi, Annie, Jake, Spencer and Harrison - whom he grew to love and respect.
What an inquisitive, adventurous, busy boy you were, from your early days in Montana you loved the great outdoors fishing, camping, hiking. You moved on to building ramps so you could catch some air on the jumps you built for your skateboard, rollerblades and bike; you built up snowbanks! You loved the adrenaline rush of it all. You graduated to every sport or vehicle that would provide you with the same thrill. We will return your ashes to the earth so you can fly with the wind.
All of our hearts hurt, your family, your true friends, MaQuel Wilson - your love, who shared so many adventures with you and nursed you back to health.
We will miss your hugs Ezra; they were given with your whole being.
You have struggled with your demons, to whom you have lost so many friends. Life is so very fragile. You have left a hole in our hearts Ezzie. You are loved and will be missed our precious son.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 31, 2020