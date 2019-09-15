|
|
1919 ~ 2019
F. Carl Nelson, 99, of West Valley City, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah.
Carl was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the oldest of 12 to Mrytle Ellen Ashliman and Francis Carl Nelson on December 1, 1919. He attended school in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Helen May on December 1, 1950 in Elko, Nevada. He worked as a Car Inspector for Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corp, World War II, serving in Panama, Japan and the Philippines. He served from November 4, 1941 - January 14, 1946.
Survived by Tom (Sharon) Nelson, Sandy (Richard )Johnston, FranCine Corbridge, eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Siblings Margaret Chambers, Richard (Jackie) Nelson, John (Pamela) Nelson, Carol (Bill) Jenson and Pat (Roger) Bredsguard.
Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his parents, son in law and several siblings.
The family of Carl wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Golden Living Center for the tender care offered to our father over the past 4 years.
A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates 6500 S. Redwood Rd.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019