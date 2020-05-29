Fae Anderton Perkins
1931 - 2020
Fae A. Perkins
1931 ~ 2020
Fae Anderton Perkins, age 88, finished her work on earth on May 26, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1931, in Richfield, Utah to Cloyde and Gertrude Anderton. She met the love of her life, Bill, while attending BYU, and they were sealed in the Manti Temple on February 29, 1952.
Fae is survived by her five daughters: Patricia (Gary) Bryant, Marilyn, (Steve) Bosen, Ruth Ann (Brent) Christensen, Mary Kae Perkins (Joel), Kathryn (Steve) Warren; 21 grandchildren; and 43 great and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Louise (Wayne) Hartle. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and older siblings Cloyde, Lynn, Wilmer, and Stella.
Fae was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and dedicated her life to service to her family and church. She blessed everyone that knew her with incredible generosity and willingness to give of her time and energies in their behalf. Fae's family was most beloved to her, and each one knew how special they were to her. She was truly loved and will be missed by so many.
The family has planned an intimate graveside service and looks forward to a joyful celebration of her life at a future date.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
What a sweet beautiful lady
Christine Smith Kerner
Acquaintance
