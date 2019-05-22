Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fae Fridal Francis Obituary
Fae Fridal Francis
1922 ~ 2019
Our dearest Mom and Grandma, Fae Fridal Francis was born on March 19, 1922 in Tremonton, Utah to K.H. Fridal Jr. and Clara Hansen Fridal. She died Sunday May 19, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Mom graduated from Utah State University in elementary education. She married Stuart W. Francis on June 1, 1945 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Murray and Centerville, Utah. She loved the children she taught at Morgan, Layton and Centerville Elementary. She retired in 1984.
Loved and cherished by all, Mom taught us much by the way she lived. She was unique in her love for life and everyone she came in contact with.
Dementia stole many things from our Mom, but not her spirit.
Preceded in death by her husband and siblings. She is survived by her children, Stuart J., Craig and Jeanne, Tim, Lisa and Mark Green; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Heartfelt thanks to her incredible caregivers from Brighton/Bristol Hospice, At Home Care Utah, Creekside, Glenna Hard, and Nancy Tarbet.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. where friends may visit family Wednesday, May 22nd from 6:00-8:00 pm and Thursday 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment will follow at the South Morgan Cemetery, Morgan, Utah. In lieu of flowers, go for a walk and enjoy our beautiful world.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 22, 2019
