Faireld James Christensen
1935 ~ 2020
Faireld James Christensen "Fritz" passed away in the early morning hours of June 6, 2020. He was born a twin in the fall of 1935 on the 27th of October to Christain and Anna Christensen in Murray, Utah. He graduated from Murray High School in 1954.
Faireld took pride is his work as a Construction Excavator. He loved the Denver Broncos and working in his yard. He adored his wife of 45 years - Wonda Preece Christensen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers: Duane, Arba, and Haireld; 2 sisters, Nahrean and Eva; his youngest daughter, Carrie; and 2 grandchildren, Coby and Michelle. He is survived by his wife, Wonda; children: Roxane Willis (Kenny), Diane Christensen, Laurie C. Bartunek (Doug), and Faireld Kelly Christensen(Caley); sisters, LaDonna Whitlock and Myrna Loy Ronnebeck; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
A graveside service will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled Veterans Fund.
FLY HIGH DADDY - XOXOXOXO - You Are Loved and forever in our Hearts.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.