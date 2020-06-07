Fannie J. Childs
1922 - 2020
Fannie J. Childs, our sweet mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 98 years old, on June 4, 2020, in South Jordan, Utah with her daughter Pam by her side. She was born on May 27, 1922 in Ephraim, Utah to Jack and Laverne Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, UT. Detailed obituary and service information available at larkincares.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.