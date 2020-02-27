|
|
FaNon Watson Cook
11/15/1929 ~ 2/22/2020
Mt. Pleasant, UT-FaNon Watson Cook (Grandma Non) passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours on February 22, 2020. Grandma Non spent her last several months in the care of her family, on whom she has imparted so much wisdom, good humor and unfailing, compassionate love.
FaNon was born to James and Lola Watson on November 15, 1929 in Spring City, Utah where she attended elementary school. She graduated from North Sanpete High School and married the love of her life, Douglas George Cook on December 16, 1949 in the Manti LDS Temple. They shared their life together, surrounded by their four children; Meredith (Gerald), Steve (Marie), Paula and Cindy, eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
You'd never have known it by her small frame and constant anxiety, but Grandma was one of the fiercest, most determined people you ever met. She endured a life which, at times, served her some excruciating heartbreak and many difficult experiences. However, she endured it all with grace and humility and often directed her emotions into productive pursuits, primarily tending to the needs of others. When she was young, she would ride on horseback to take lunch up to her father and brother who were tending sheep on the mountain. Serving her fellow men often came in the form of her LDS church callings, a few of which included Primary President, Young Women's Leader, Relief Society President and her particular favorite, Compassionate Service Leader. She recognized the blessings that surrounded her and appreciated what makes one happy and peaceful. Grandma Non also knew the value of hard work (working into her eighties) and loved her jobs, including managing Maverick, working at Terrel's, Country Squire and JCPenney. She adored her friends, particularly her "club" (the Laicos Club), her canasta group and her neighbors. She was a vehement defender of her close family ties and adored the Watson reunions every year. In the end, my Grandma Non's life seems to have been a testament to the extraordinary beauty of a life lived simply, devoted to her family, friends and her Father in Heaven.
Grandma Non was welcomed home on the other side by her husband Douglas, her daughter Paula, her parents (James and Lola), and her siblings Wanda Cahoon (Clare), Jack Watson (Cecile), Karma Startup (Harry), Gwen Christensen (Eslie), Grant Watson (Stella) and Dawn Watson. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center (461 N 300 W) with a viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. prior to service at the church. Our family wishes to extend special thanks to Cindy Cook and Shannon Felts for their selfless, tender care of FaNon; as well as Hannah with Envision Hospice and Rasmussen Mortuary for their kind and gentle service. We will always be grateful. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020