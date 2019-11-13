|
|
Faye Hatch Taylor
1925 - 2019
Salina, Utah - Our kind and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Mona Faye Webster Hatch Taylor, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Salina in the early morning hours of November 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 30, 1924 in Loa, Utah, a daughter of James Edwin and Mae Alberta Potter Webster. Her father passed shortly after her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ephraim Taylor. She was the 6th of 7 children; joined by 6 step siblings. She ventured to California during the Great Depression and acquired her love of ice cream while working at Arden's Ice Cream Factory. Later she spent several years in Salt Lake City where she cleaned houses and worked at Hill Air Force Base packing parts for the war. Faye graduated from Wayne High School in 1943. She attended Snow College and Ex-cel-cis beauty school. She was a beautician for many years.
She married her eternal sweetheart, Ellis Hatch, in 1946 and they were later sealed in the Manti Temple. During their courtship, and for the rest of their lives, they loved to dance, especially at the Big Apple in Wayne County. The two made their home in Salina, where their greatest joy was bringing four beautiful daughters into the world. Nothing meant more to Faye than her posterity and she spent hours with her family playing games, singing, quilting and traveling to support their latest accomplishments.
Faye loved to crochet, play the organ and spend time on projects for the humanitarian center. She was also an avid reader and had already finished 90 books this year. She made friends wherever she went and held a special place in her heart for the Birthday Club; a group of her closest friends who laughed, danced and traveled together for many decades. She enjoyed numerous church callings in the Relief Society, MIA, Primary and especially loved the boys in the Guide Patrol.
After Ellis died in 1992, Faye was courted by and married her high school classmate, Hal Taylor, in 1996. They enjoyed 17 wonderful years together traveling, dancing and making many wonderful friendships in their Canyon Cove Community in St. George. Faye had a great love of country and kept her infamous "flag steps" painted each and every year. She had a real excitement for life's adventures.
She had a strong testimony and love of the gospel and prayed until her last days to be of service to her Savior. There was no better example of selflessness, service, compassion and faith. There are no words to describe how much we love and will miss her.
Faye is survived by her four daughters: Katherine and Ron Holyoak, Janell and John Fillmore, Lillian and Chad Shaheen, Ellise and Stuart Roundy; four stepchildren, Narda and Tony Billow, Vardell and Brenda Taylor, Brenda and Brad Prebbles, Janeal and Scott Musser; her sister and brother-in-law Larna and Keith Busenbark, as well as 25 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to parents and spouses, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Mae and Therman Westenskow, Brose and Marie Webster, Elna and Nelson Denny, Bill and Charlotte Webster, Katie and Blaine Chappel, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernal and Leida Hatch, Ivie Hatch, Rufus and Lavee Hatch, Keith and Farius Hatch, Marie and Glenn Potter.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of At-Home Health and Hospice, especially Vicki Gurney and Kristin Castro, for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Salina LDS Stake Center, where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Salina Pioneer Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019