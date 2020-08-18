In Loving Memory
We lost our mom, Faye Rands LeFevre on Aug. 9, 2020. She made it 84 years, she was hoping for 100 of them. She left us to return to her parents, Duane Rands and Thelma Wiggill Rands.
Mom married our father, William Van LeFevre on Sept. 6, 1952. They divorced 14 years later, and new adventures began. She was raised in Rose Park and she spent the rest of her life raising us, a one mile walk west of grandma's house. She mastered the violin, played cards and board games, collected coins, loved puzzles, and passionately drove 100 miles per hour chasing steam trains with her children and grandchildren. Mom was an officer in many different Square Dance clubs over the years and she surprised us by taking belly dancing lessons. Mom played Pinochle in the same club for 56 years and also met regularly, reminiscing with a group of friends from her childhood. Our mom couldn't swim or ride a bike, but she had a mean crochet hook, tackled crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. Mom was a member of the LDS faith, a devoted mother of 7 fabulous children, grandmother of 19, grandma great of 31, and grandma great great of 3 and counting.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the care givers from Inspiration Hospice, who diligently helped with her last few months of life, whether mom liked it or not!
Survived by us, Evelyn Goddard, William (Amy) LeFevre, Delia Hansen, Laura (JR) Mathisen, Michele LeFevre, and her wonderful brother Duane Rands. Gone but not forgotten are her hard-working parents, awesome sons Robert and Don, her sons-in-law David Goddard and Mark Hansen, and her wonderful brother Standford Rands.
Our mom deserves the biggest, baddest funeral available, but we are forced to Corona-Downsize to a graveside service on August 21, at 10 am. ALL ABOARD to Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Drive, Kaysville Utah, 84037. Bring a chair, wear a mask, social distance! This is the live link if you are Corona-Distancing https://bit.ly/2E3NNYR