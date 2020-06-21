Feliciano C. Moreno
1950 ~ 2020
Feliciano (Felix/Phil) C. Moreno, 69, of Stansbury Park, Utah, passed away surrounded by family at home on June 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. For a full obituary, please refer to www.tatemortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.