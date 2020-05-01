|
|
Felila Eletise Pese Enosa
1952 ~ 2020
Magna, UT-Our Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Felila Eletise Pese Enosa, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020. We are so saddened by her loss and our hearts are broken. She was taken from us too soon, but we take comfort in our knowledge that through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, we will be with her again.
Mom was born on February 27, 1952 in Salelavalu, Savai'i, Samoa, to Pese Sa'e and Samoa Va'avale. She was married to our Dad, Enosa McCarthy Enosa in 1970. She lived in Salelavalu, Savai'i, Apia, Samoa, Nu'uuli, American Samoa, Taylorsville, Utah and Magna, Utah.
Mom had a firm testimony of the Gospel and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served faithfully in her callings in the Primary, Sunday School, and Relief Society organizations. Mom loved her children, but she loved her grandchildren more and would gladly tell anyone that. She would sacrifice her own comfort and wants to make sure her grandchildren had what they needed.
Mom was preceded in death by our Dad, her parents, her brother Lelea'i, and daughter-in-law Tuali'i Faleafaga Enosa. She is survived by her sons Iona (Sina), Papu (Dara), and Enosa, her daughters, Ma'atusi (Fili), Genie (Albert), and Tala (Tuitalau), her brothers Tauvela, Felegisi, and Gasologa Pese, her sisters Fa'avevela and Selepa, her 20 Grandsons, 7 Granddaughters, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Mom's final services will be on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84123. Viewing 10 am to 12 noon, Final Service immediately following. Interment at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery. Funeral services are directed by the Memorial Redwood Mortuary. We love and miss you Mom.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2020