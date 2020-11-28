Felix James McGowan
1947 ~ 2020
Mr. Felix James McGowan passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Wednesday, November the 18th in Salt Lake City, UT. at the home he shared with his lifelong and loving companion of 41 years, Kaye Haymond.
Felix was born January 20th 1947 in Elm Mott Texas to Joe C. McGowan and Katherine Snell McGowan. He was one of 7 children. Felix resided in Texas where he attended Houston Tillotson University, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity where he made many friends. There he studied Sociology and attained a degree in Business Management. While there, he met and married Linda J. Lewis, (later divorced). To that union one child was born, Scott T. McGowan whom Felix loved with all his heart.
Felix then moved to Utah to work on his MBA at the University of Utah. And he never left. He began working in State government shortly after arriving and eventually became the Human Resource Director for the State of Utah under Governor Norm Bangerter. He made his final career move to Salt Lake County Government to become the Director of Personnel in which he later retired. Through his career he made many friends that remained throughout his life. There wasn't a place he would go that he was not known.
He enjoyed fishing, card games, taking RV trips with friends and family, his time spent in St. George, UT and trips to Mesquite, NV where on the way he could buy his lotto tickets (because he was always sure he would win). Felix loved watching his Utah Jazz and Utah UTES. Because of their many road trips together, his favorite saying was "he was just driving Miss Katie". He enjoyed traveling back to Texas to visit family and friends when he could, and long phone calls when he couldn't. He was a BBQ master and made the best ribs around.
Felix, was also known by many nicknames, Phil, Bulldog, Paul-Paul, Fee, and Papa Fee. He was an incredible man with a contagious smile and laugh that one could never forget. As we asked people for words that described him, we received protector, giver, angel, southern gentleman, friend, knowledgeable, dependable, kind, sweet, devoted, loyal, funny, and loving. All of these words give a description of what he lived up to in every way, every day of his life. He set an example to all of us on how people should be treated. Everything he did was with integrity and love. He stood up, and showed up for all. His presence will be missed, and we will forever leave him a seat at the table.
Felix is survived by: his son Scott McGowan Austin TX, Companion Kaye Haymond Salt Lake City, UT sisters Ruby McGowan Hackworth and Kathleen Johnson (Sweet Pea) San Antonio TX, Valorie McGowan Perkins Waco TX, a host of nieces and nephews and his Utah family Shellie (Debbie) Haymond Holladay UT, Doug Haymond Midvale UT, Peter Bigelow Holladay UT, Grandsons Noah and Joshua, Great Grandsons Rayden and Carter.
He is preceded in death by: parents Joe C. McGowan, Katherine Snell McGowan, sister Lelia Johnson, and brothers Edgar Lee McGowan, Joe Earl McGowan.
As per Felix's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be taken back to Texas and be privately scattered. Taking a que from his generous heart, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to one of the following charities: United Negro College Fund, American Heart Association
, St. Jude's, Breast Cancer Awareness or a charity of your choice
.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
.