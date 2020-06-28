Fermin Miera Jr.
1949 - 2020
Fermin (Junior) Miera born October 12, 1949, died June 22, 2020 of natural causes. Due to the Coronovirus no services will be held at this time. Go to neilodonnellfh.com for obituary and to offer condolences.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
